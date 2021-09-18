Prince Philip made a morbid joke about death during final chat with Prince Charles

Web Desk

Prince Charles is remembering his late father Prince Philip and the last conversation they had before he breathed his last earlier this year.



In a new BBC documentary, the Prince of Wales revealed that he discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday plans with him, shortly before he died in April.

“We’re talking about your birthday,” said Charles in the documentary titled, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

“Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?” Philip had told Charles, to which he responded: “I knew you’d say that!”

Britain’s longest-serving royal consort passed away the very next morning at the age of 99.

At the time of the demise, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement, reading: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”