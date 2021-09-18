Taylor Swift releases new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift delighted music lovers as she dropped new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'.
Swift sent fans wild with her surprise release, which came after the original version had gone viral on TikTok.
The music sensation tweeted: “Hi! Saw you guys got “Wildest Dreams” trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version.”
The songstress has been re-recording all of her old music following the controversial sale of her master recordings to Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, who later sold them to Shamrock Holdings.
Taylor Swift’s first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), was released in April with a number of added bonus tracks.
'The show got it wrong,' wrote Priyanka Chopra on Instagram
Angelina Jolie shared a photo of herself alongside former and current athletes
Nicki Minaj got international attention after she claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine left her cousin's friend impotent
Prince Charles revealed that he discussed Prince Philip's 100th birthday plans with him
Kim Kardashian corrected Ellen DeGeneres for assuming that her kids wear fake jewelry
A total of 28 shows are planned over five days, featuring 131 brands