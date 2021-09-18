Hailey Bieber breaks silence on rumours about Justin Bieber

Web Desk

Hailey Bieber opened up on her relationship with Justin Bieber, saying it 'doesn't bother when people call me Justin's Wife'.

Hailey told Demi Lovato on their new podcast episode: "I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money."

The fashionista set the record straight and revealed she doesn't mind being called "Justin's wife" — because at the end of the day, "where's the lie?"



The 24-year-old supermodel went on to say: "When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me."

"At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?" continued Baldwin, who wed Justin Bieber, 27, in September 2018.

"It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree. I'm sorry, but I disagree ... I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money," said Baldwin.



She continued, "When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that."

During the conversation, Baldwin also addressed the rumors that Bieber mistreats her, saying "It's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day," Hailey said.