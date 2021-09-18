Hailey Bieber breaks silence on rumours about Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber opened up on her relationship with Justin Bieber, saying it 'doesn't bother when people call me Justin's Wife'.
Hailey told Demi Lovato on their new podcast episode: "I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money."
The fashionista set the record straight and revealed she doesn't mind being called "Justin's wife" — because at the end of the day, "where's the lie?"
The 24-year-old supermodel went on to say: "When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me."
"At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?" continued Baldwin, who wed Justin Bieber, 27, in September 2018.
"It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree. I'm sorry, but I disagree ... I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money," said Baldwin.
She continued, "When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that."
During the conversation, Baldwin also addressed the rumors that Bieber mistreats her, saying "It's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day," Hailey said.
'The show got it wrong,' wrote Priyanka Chopra on Instagram
Angelina Jolie shared a photo of herself alongside former and current athletes
Nicki Minaj got international attention after she claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine left her cousin's friend impotent
Prince Charles revealed that he discussed Prince Philip's 100th birthday plans with him
Kim Kardashian corrected Ellen DeGeneres for assuming that her kids wear fake jewelry
A total of 28 shows are planned over five days, featuring 131 brands