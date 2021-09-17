Case filed against Netflix over a line in Queens Gambit

Case filed against Netflix over a line in Queen's Gambit

Web Desk

A $5 million defamation lawsuit has been filed against Netflix (NFLX.O ) over a line in its "The Queen's Gambit" series.

According to Reuters, the case was filed the world's first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, over a line in the series which her lawyers say is false and sexist.

The 80-year old was described in the show's last episode as a female champion who had "never faced men".

The suit filed on Gaprindashvili's behalf in a U.S. federal court in Los Angeles said the reference to her was "degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions".

The legal papers seen by Reuters said the five-times world champion was "the first woman in history to achieve the status of international chess grandmaster among men".

She had played against at least 59 male chess players by 1968, the year in which the episode was set, according to the legal papers.

Netflix did not immediately reply to a request for comment but was cited in U.S. media as saying it would "vigorously defend the case".

"We believe this claim has no merit," a spokesperson for U.S. streaming giant was quoted as saying.



