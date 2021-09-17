Ed Sheeran unveils plans for 2022 world tour dates, new album release

Web Desk

Ed Sheeran unveils plans for 2022 world tour dates, new album release

Ed Sheeran recently announced plans for his upcoming 2022 - = ÷ x Mathematics tour and new album release.

The news was announced over on Twitter in a notice that read, “I’m going back on tour next year, the first leg is on sale Saturday 25th September.”

“Check my website for on sale times & more info. You will need an account with one of the official ticket vendors so please sign up in advance x”.

Check it out below:



