Ed Sheeran unveils plans for 2022 world tour dates, new album release

Ed Sheeran recently announced plans for his upcoming 2022 - = ÷ x Mathematics tour and new album release.
The news was announced over on Twitter in a notice that read, “I’m going back on tour next year, the first leg is on sale Saturday 25th September.”
“Check my website for on sale times & more info. You will need an account with one of the official ticket vendors so please sign up in advance x”.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham takes fans down memory lane
Liam Payne and Maya Henry found love in each other once again in July
James Charles answers a fan's question with a shocking response to calling Ariana Grande the "rudest" celebrity
It is said that Prince Andrew fears of the legal battle ahead that could cost him millions of pounds
Five overall winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 17 and each will receive £1 million to...
Prince William unveils plans for the release of his brand new book 'Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet'