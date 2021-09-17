Prince Harry handed major ‘slap on the wrist’ by Meghan Markle after discussing their age

Prince Harry jokingly ended up getting a complete ‘slap on the wrist’ for discussing his and Meghan Markle’s age.
This claim has been made by royal expert Rachel Bowie and during her appearance on the Royally Us podcast she claimed, “If I could slap him on the wrist for this, I would - just like Meghan verbally did. She's like 'Stop it, you can't keep saying that'.”
Shortly thereafter co-host Roberta Fiorito chimed into the conversation and admitted, “Very politely but maybe later she was like seriously, I'm 40. He was 35 at the time of this so she was obviously 38 or 39 but still, come on Harry, you're never too old.”
For those unversed, the conversation started when Prince Harry wouldn’t stop referencing their ages during a Zoom call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust this past August.
