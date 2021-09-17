Priyanka Chopra pens lighthearted birthday note for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently turned to social media and gushed over her husband Nick Jonas on the event of his birthday.

The actor penned her heartfelt note on Instagram and even included a photo giving a sneak peek into all the decorations she had made for Nick’s special day.

The caption going alongside the note also tugged at heartstrings and read, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”

The 29-year-old even re-shared the same photo for his own Instagram and captioned it with a short but sweet note outlining his utter surprise and elation over Priyanka’s surprise.





