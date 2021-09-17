Elon Musk, Grimes spotted leaving NYC after Met Gala

Elon Musk and Grimes were spotted leaving New York City on Wednesday, two days after attending one of the biggest fashion events of the year- the Met Gala.
According to Page Six, the duo left The Big Apple after hosting a star-studded party inviting guests including Lil Nas X, Leo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, and Scooter Braun.
Leaving Manhattan Hotel, both Musk and Grimes were photographed in casual attire and face masks.
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed first child X Æ A-12 in 2020. Sources reveal that their son had not accompanied them on the trip.
