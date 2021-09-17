Irina Shayk says Bradley Cooper is a 'hands on' dad with daughter Lea

Web Desk

Irina Shayk came forth revealing Bradley Cooper is very hands-on in his parenting approach with daughter Lea.



The supermodel said Cooper is committed to being available for their little one all the time.

“He’s a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny,” Shayk said in a new interview. Even when Cooper takes their 4-year-old away with him on trips, he still doesn’t ask for any additional help.

“Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once,” Shayk added.

Shayk and Cooper, who co-parent Lea, make sure they teach her manners.

“Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says ‘thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you,’ she’s not getting anything,” Shayk explained.

She went on to say how she makes it a point to tell her daugher how lucky she is to have a privileged life.

“It’s hard because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I had only one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas,’” the supermodel said of how she makes sure her daughter knows how lucky she is.

