Priyanka Chopra surprises husband Nick Jonas on his 29th birthday

Priyanka Chopra surprised husband Nick Jonas on his 29th birthday on Thursday as she flew to US from UK to celebrate his special day together.
The Find You singer took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Priyanka, which seemed to be from his birthday party in Pennsylvania.
He wrote in the caption “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone.”
Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actor turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same loved-up photo with a heartfelt birthday note for the husband.
Priyanka said “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”
Fans and fellow celebrities also wished Nick Jonas a very happy birthday.
