Angelina Jolie appears to be a style queen in a black pencil dress

Web Desk

Angelina Jolie amazed fans with her enviable fitness as she visited White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss important causes like the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

The 46-year-old Maleficent actress stunned everyone as she appeared in a black pencil dress with a coordinating blazer up top.



The gorgeous lady's heart-capturing appearance left onlookers in awe. Brad Pitt's ex styled her dress and Dior bag with black power pumps, a pearl necklace and matching earrings, and a black face mask.

Angelina Jolie, who shares six children with her ex Pitt, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish outfit.