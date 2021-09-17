Priyanka Chopra apologises after backlash, admits The Activist 'got it wrong'

Web Desk

Actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised following the backlash against reality series The Activist.

The controversial show was to feature six activists competing in digital campaigns and media stunts, with their efforts assessed by celebrity judges Chopra, singer Usher and dancer Julianne Hough.



The format of the show was met with incredulity and accusations of encouraging performative activism. Producers abandoned the plans and The Activist will now be a one-off documentary special.

The 39-year-old global actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a statement online, admitting the show “got it wrong.”

Priyanka Chopra said: "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect."

