Idris Elbas wife Sabrina rocks backless dress to amp up glamour at London Fashion Week

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina rocks backless dress to amp up glamour at London Fashion Week

Web Desk
September 17, 2021
Idris Elba's wife Sabrina looked stunning as she rocked a backless dress to amp up glamour at London Fashion Week's opening night party.

The 32-year-old model put her fit physique in display as she prepared for a night of partying with other influential figures.

The charming lady wore a light makeup and black heel to elevate her beauty. She tied her hair back into a ponytail, her fringe complemented by a few loose strands that framed her face.

Idris Elba's sweetheart Sabrina was also snapped with boxer Ramla Ali, who sported a white blouse for the evening out in Soho.

