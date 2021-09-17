Idris Elbas wife Sabrina rocks backless dress to amp up glamour at London Fashion Week

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina looked stunning as she rocked a backless dress to amp up glamour at London Fashion Week's opening night party.
The 32-year-old model put her fit physique in display as she prepared for a night of partying with other influential figures.
The charming lady wore a light makeup and black heel to elevate her beauty. She tied her hair back into a ponytail, her fringe complemented by a few loose strands that framed her face.
Idris Elba's sweetheart Sabrina was also snapped with boxer Ramla Ali, who sported a white blouse for the evening out in Soho.
