Sarah Ferguson releases open letter for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson recently wrote an open letter for her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.



The note was written as part of a new piece for Good Housekeeping, it read, “Nothing gives me more pleasure than watching you be incredible mothers.”

Ferguson also added, “When your children walk on their own journeys, please teach them to be authentic to themselves, like I taught you.

"Tell them to always try to turn to joy —to see nature, hear the birds sing, feel the rain droplets that make trees smile. Believe in fairies and the magic of every day.”

“Never give up on the road to smiles and rainbows, and remember the saying 'This too shall pass, like the clouds in the sky'.”