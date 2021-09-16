List of nominees for Emmy Awards 2021

Emmy Awards ceremony broadcast live on CBS television on Sunday.
Here's a list of nominees in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This is Us”
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“PEN15”
“Ted Lasso”
BEST LIMITED SERIES
“I May Destroy You”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“WandaVision”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend
Minaj alleged that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent