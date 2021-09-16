Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant outbursts’ are ‘tiring’ Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to get on the nerves of millions of Americans with their “constant outbursts,” experts warn.
The claim was made by royal author and biographer Phil Dampier and in his most recent interview with The Sun he shared his observations, and admitted, “The general public in the UK is fed up with Harry and Meghan’s witterings, and I get the impression people of all ages in the US are also tired of their constant woke outbursts.”
He also added, “As Harry turns 37 it’s incredible to look back five years and see how much he has changed and his life has changed.”
“Five years ago he was one of, if not the most popular member of the Royal Family, regarded as a war hero, one of the lads, a good laugh and the world’s most eligible bachelor. Now he is married, a father, a, woke warrior and, sadly, very unpopular.”
