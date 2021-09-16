



Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing

Singer and actress Selena Gomez opted for a helix piercing as she posted a Tiktok on Tuesday flaunting her new accessory.



During a night out with friends, Selena Gomez got some new ‘body bling.’

Taking to Tiktok, Gomez shared a picture and wrote, "Got something right here,” pulling back her hair to show the tiny hoop on her upper ear. Selena already has two ear piercings in each ear.

For those unversed, the pop icon seemed to prefer tattoos more than piercings with around 15 different designs across the body.

Much of Selena’s tattoos consist of religious symbols like prayer hands and a cross.

Fans gushed over her helix piercing as Selena said it gave her the feeling of being ‘so cool and edgy.’

Apart from piercings and tattoos, Gomez went all platinum blonde in April which seemed that she had been fiddling around a lot with her appearance.