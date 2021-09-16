Kid Cudi calls Lil Nas X 'rock star' paving way for gay, black hip-hop artists

Web Desk

Kid Cudi has thrown his weight behind Lil Nas X and labeled him as a trailblazer for gay and Black men in the hip-hop scene.

Cudi penned a touching tribute to the musician after he was featured as Time's 100 most influential people of 2021.

"Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a [expletive] what anyone says," Cudi wrote.

"What he's doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence.

"The way he's unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock 'n' roll. He's a true rock star."

Cudi went on to say how "sad" he was after noting that Lil Nas's tweet saying that "maybe a lot of [Black male artists] just don't wanna work with me".

This was made apparent after the tracklist on his debut album Montero only featured Black women and white men. At the time, Cudi responded saying he'd be happy to work with him and "frolic in rose gardens with you singin about my pain."

"There's a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he's going to break that s— down," he wrote. "We have to stand with him. I'm going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support."

"When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let's get sexy with it," he concluded.