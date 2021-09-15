Prince Harry going through a ‘disquieting role reversal’ after 37th birthday: report

Experts suggest Prince Harry is going through a ‘disquieting role reversal’ with Princess Diana now gone

Experts believe Prince Harry has been going through a “disquieting role reversal” ever since he celebrated his 37th birthday.

This unearthed account has been given by Tamsin Eva in a HuffPost article that highlighted the effects of seeing a deceased parent never ageing and was also quoted saying, “Becoming older than a parent can be a troubling transition.”



“At the most base, mathematical level, it's hard to comprehend how they can still be your parent if you are older than they ever were.”

“When a parent dies they become frozen in time, forever their age at death. You write it on medical history forms and mutter it in sympathetically awkward conversations.”

“Like a mummified memory, preserved for all to recall as things were, but not what would have been. Your parent has to be older than you.”

Before concluding she added, “If you become older than they were, it's as if they are no longer the parent. Almost like a disquieting role reversal where you become the parent of the parent.”