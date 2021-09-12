Travis Scott ‘hearing wedding bells’ with baby no.2 on the way: report

Travis Scott ‘hearing wedding bells’ with the arrival of baby no. 2 on the way

Insiders claim Travis Scott has been considering marriage with the arrival of his second baby on the way.

This claim has been made by sources close to HollywoodLife and according to News.now, they were quoted saying, “He’s crazy about Kylie and is so excited to have another baby.”

Another insider also stepped in to add that both have become “each other’s ride or die” and have started developing an even “stronger bond” than before with the arrival of baby no.2 inching closer than ever.

The pregnancy itself is also “bringing out something different in Travis and actually getting them (the couple) closer.”

For those unversed, the duo currently shares a young daughter who was born in February of 2018.