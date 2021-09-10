Ben Affleck reveals his friend Matt Damon helps him cope with pressures of fame

Ben Affleck lavished praise on his childhood friend Matt Damon, saying his “sanity and mental health” have really benefitted from having him as a friend.

Affleck and Damon grew up together in Boston and later went on to have their big break in Hollywood at the same time with Oscar-winning film 'Good Will Hunting'.



The 49-year-old actor has now said that entering the spotlight alongside one of his closest friends has helped him cope with the pressures of fame.

The ‘Justice League’ star gushed over Damon, saying: "I can't speak for Matt, but my own kind of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone who I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar - this 20-year-plus journey of being in the public eye - who I could reflect on it with honestly, talk things over with, be myself with, who I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why I loved him.



“I often think of people who just become successful and then get thrust into this, and I think, 'How do they do it without having somebody that they can talk to? Who they can trust? Who knew them before?' It's just been such an asset to me - and, I think, I hope, to Matt - this relationship that we've had.”

Matt Damon also feels the same way about Ben Affleck, as he said he hopes their friendship will stand the test of time.

Ben Affleck previously joked that Matt only pursued an acting career because he was jealous of him for landing a role in a series called 'The Voyage of Mimi' when he was a child.