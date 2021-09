Camila Cabello releases her brand new cover for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ single

Camila Cabello releases her brand new cover for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ single

Camila Cabello releases cover track for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Lyricist and singer Camila Cabello has officially released her official cover song with Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U single.

The singer tapped into her Latinx roots for this creative cover and turned Rodrigo’s song into a dance hit and singing it like a cumbia.

Check it out below:

The singer also announced the drop over on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “mixed it up a little on @bbcradio1’s live lounge! #good4u by queen @oliviarodrigo”.