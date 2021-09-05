In meeting with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, ISI Chief discusses formation of govt in Afghanistan

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed also meets Taliban leaders on his visit to Kabul

ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Taliban leaders on his visit to Kabul. Screengrab from Geo.tv report

KABUL: Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General (DG) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed discussed the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan in a meeting with Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to Afghan media reports, the ISI DG also met the Taliban leaders on his visit to Kabul.

The Taliban are close to forming an inclusive government in the country in the coming days.

The group’s co-founder Mullah Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, is expected to head the new government as the world anxiously waits to see how they include other groups in the set-up.

Baradar will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob — the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar — and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.



The Taliban had enforced a strict sharia rule when it stayed in power from 1996 to 2001.

But this time around, the movement has tried to present a more moderate face to the world, promising to protect human rights and refrain from reprisals against old enemies.