 
Sunday September 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Taliban ban aerial firing after several dead in celebratory gunfire

Zabihullah Mujahid issues directives to concerned authorities to arrest, disarm, and penalise errant individuals

World

Web Desk
Sunday, Sep 05, 2021
Those involved in aerial firing will be disarmed and expelled from the cities, Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo AFP
Those involved in aerial firing will be disarmed and expelled from the cities, Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo AFP

The Taliban on Sunday banned aerial firing in Kabul and other Afghan cities after recent celebratory aerial fire in the Afghan capital that reportedly resulted in several casualties.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the group's directives in a Twitter post on Sunday, saying  that the authorities in Kabul and other provinces of the country have been directed to arrest the individuals involved in the aerial firing.

Those involved will also be disarmed and expelled from the cities, read the notification. 

According to Mujahid’s statement, separate directives for identifying and penalising the individuals involved in aerial firing have been issued to the police and intelligence officials.

Several people were killed in Kabul due to celebratory gunfire after the Taliban claimed their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, news agencies reported Saturday.

More From World