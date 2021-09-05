Taliban ban aerial firing after several dead in celebratory gunfire

Those involved in aerial firing will be disarmed and expelled from the cities, Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo AFP

The Taliban on Sunday banned aerial firing in Kabul and other Afghan cities after recent celebratory aerial fire in the Afghan capital that reportedly resulted in several casualties.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the group's directives in a Twitter post on Sunday, saying that the authorities in Kabul and other provinces of the country have been directed to arrest the individuals involved in the aerial firing.

Those involved will also be disarmed and expelled from the cities, read the notification.

According to Mujahid’s statement, separate directives for identifying and penalising the individuals involved in aerial firing have been issued to the police and intelligence officials.