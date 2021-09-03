 
Friday September 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

R. Kelly accuser reveals says she reached $200,000 settlement with the singer

R Kelly has been on trial since Aug. 18 for running an alleged decade-long racketeering scheme targeting women and girls for sex

Entertainment

Web Desk
Friday, Sep 03, 2021
R. Kelly accuser reveals says she reached $200,000 settlement with the singer

 A woman testified at R. Kelly's sex abuse trial on Friday that she reached a $200,000 settlement with the R&B singer after she contracted herpes, according to Reuters.

Kelly, 54, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been on trial since Aug. 18 for running an alleged decade-long racketeering scheme targeting women and girls for sex, with help from employees and assistants. He has pleaded not guilty.

The news agency reported that the woman, who identified herself as Kate and said she was 27 when she met Kelly, told Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes she contracted herpes in 2001, and that Kelly was tight-lipped when she accused him.

Kelly's lawyer Deveraux Cannick used his cross-examination to undercut earlier testimony that Kelly demanded that his girlfriends follow strict rules.

More From Entertainment

Latest News