Coronavirus in Pakistan: Death toll surges past 26,000

Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: With 57 more death, Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 26,000 mark Friday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported Friday.

According to NCOC's data, the country registered 3,787 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after 59,745 tests were taken, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,171,578.

The number of active coronavirus cases has declined in the last three days. As of Friday, active cases were reported at 90,076.

Coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 6.33%.

The total death toll in Pakistan reached 26,035 with 57 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, NCOC reported.

The country’s daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber the daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, over 6,595 patients recovered, taking Pakistan's cumulative recoveries to 1,055,467.

Pakistan is reporting 3,911 new infections on average each day, 67% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

COVID-19 vaccines

The country has administered at least 58,156,714 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.4% of the country’s population.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 1,019,949 doses administered each day.

At this rate, it will take a further 43 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.