'I don’t socially drink nearly as much as I used to,' Bella Hadid tells Vogue

Bella Hadid to launch non-alcoholic, mood-booster drink brand

Supermodel Bella Hadid is stepping into the world of business.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old model announced that she has joined Kin Eupohrics as the co-founder of their nonalcoholic adaptogenic drink brand that promises to de-stress and boost moods.



Bella's announcement comes after BBF Kendall Jenner launched her own alcohol brand, 818 Tequilla.

Speaking in an earlier interview, Hadid revealed that she is not much of a social drinker herself.

“I don’t socially drink nearly as much as I used to,” Hadid told Vogue. “You can either take one shot of whiskey to feel better for 20 minutes or you can drink Kin everyday to feel better for a lifetime.”

