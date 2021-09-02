'BTS army never fails to impress,' says Twitter on Junkook's birthday billboard

Gujranwala 'ARMY': BTS fan puts up Junkook billboard in city, Twitter in splits

Korean boy band BTS' youngest member Junkook turned 24th on September 1 and his admirer from Gujranwala did not shy away from putting up a billboard to celebrate the star.

Junkook's fan from 'the city of wrestlers' has left Twitter flabbergasted and the netizens are asking for more.

The customized billboard installed for the singer's birthday read," Happy 24th Birthday." One could see "Gujranwala Army" printed beneath the poster.

"Yo bts army never fails to impress. never thought i’d see this here, i’m sorry for underestimating ," writes one Twitter user whilst sharing the billboard.



"gujranwala soooo real for this," wrote one fan in splits.



"Bruh!? Wait! What!? I- [crying face emoticons]," wrote another astonished.



Journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi also hilariously shared her regret of saying no to hosting a K-pop dance competition.

"One of my deepest recent regrets is that I couldn’t take time out for a K-Pop dance competition I was invited to judge. Deep, deep regret."





