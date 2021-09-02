Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to son Romeo on his 19th birthday

Victoria Beckham celebrates her son Romeo's birthday in style with hubby David

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has celebrated her son Romeo's 19th birthday in style, sharing sweet snap to mark the occasion.

The 47-year-old shared a picture of her with husband David Beckham and her second eldest son in honour of his loved one.



The mother-of-four captioned the photo: "Happy birthday @romeobeckham! Can't believe you are 19 today!!



The former Spice Girls member added: "We all love you so so much xxxxxx." She signed off with, "I love you @davidbeckhamx".

Legendary footballer David Beckham also wished his son a happy birthday, sharing a throwback photo of himself kissing Romeo as a child.

David captioned the Instagram photo: "Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy."

David Beckham and Victoria met in 1997 when they were both famous in their respective fields. The couple got married in 1999, and they now have four children together.

