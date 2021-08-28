Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no regrets’ on Megxit move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly proud to be able to leave the royal family behind with Megxit.



This claim has been brought forward in an extract of Finding Freedom part two, unearthed by Town & Country magazine.

According to their report, “As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made.”

“[These accomplishments are] another sign that [Meghan and Harry] had made the right decision to step back from royal roles, not only for their family but for their focus on social issues and helping the world.”

Even the book’s co-author reached out for a comment and admitted to the publication, “They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground.”