Tom Cruise lands in UK house garden due to airport closure

Tom Cruise is pulling off a different stunt offscreen.

The Mission: Impossible actor was forced to make an emergency helicopter landing at a house in Warwickshire due to the temporary shutdown of Coventry Airport.

House owner Alison Web expressed her excitement with BBC in a recent chat.

“It turned out to be an incredible day,” she began. “It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.”

Webb was told that her field was needed for an emergency landing for a “VIP who was running late." The family later figure it was Tom Cruise himself.

“I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden,” she said. “He [Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like ‘Wow.'”

“He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow-bumped us and said ‘thank you very much,'” she explained. “Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter.”

Webb’s children were also given a chance to take a ride on the helicopter.