Pak vs WI: Pakistani team to repeat the same ‘show’ on final day, vows Shaheen Afridi





KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Tuesday vowed to repeat the heroic performance on the final day to win the second Test against West Indies, Geo News reported.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took a career-best 6 for 51 that helped Pakistan bowl West Indies out for 150 in the first innings, handing Pakistan a lead of 152 runs before the tourists declared their second innings on 176/6, giving the West Indies a target of 329 runs to win the second Test.

Giving the credit to his team, the left-arm pacer said getting the West Indies out for 150 runs was a team effort.

He said, “Thanks to Allah, we were able to bowl West Indies out earlier," he said. "Credit to all the team members as it was a team effort that we managed to restrict the West Indies in the second innings. We will try again to repeat the same bowling performance and bowl them out on the final day and win the Test.”



“Partnership in bowling is as important as partnership in batting. When you put pressure on batsmen from both ends, then taking wickets becomes easier. Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf backed me a lot.”

He maintained said that he and his teammates will repeat the same show and form solid and lethal bowling partnerships to put pressure on the West Indies batsmen on the final day of the Jamaica Test.

“The last day is important for us, we will continue to put pressure on the home team from both ends and get them out as soon as possible,” the fast bowler said.

The 21-year-old bowler from Khyber Agency added that it was a “feel-good” moment for him to take career-best figures against the West Indies.

“It is a proud feeling, to take a 5-fer is always a feel-good moment. You’re always happy when you do something for your country,” he said.

“I dedicate this performance to my family who have always been praying for my success and been supportive of my efforts,” the young bowler concluded.