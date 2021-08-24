Sofia Vergara shares her story of surviving thyroid cancer at age 28

Sofia Vergara added that she was very “fortunate” to have the support of her family

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara is looking back at how she survived cancer by educating herself on the disease even more.

While making an appearance at the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer event, the 49-year-old Modern Family actor said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28 but instead of being stressed, she decided to educate herself.

“I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” she said.

The actor said that she was very “fortunate” to have the support of her family as well as doctors during the entire process.

In 2011, she spoke about her diagnosis to Health magazine, saying: “I didn’t want publicity because of that. Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it.”