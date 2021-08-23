Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series to be staged in Pakistan

Afghanistan's Mohammad Asghar plays a shot during the ODI Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on September 21, 2018. — AFP/File

The Pakistan and Afghanistan ODI series — which was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka — will now be staged in Pakistan, ESPN reported Monday.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series was in peril as Sri Lanka had imposed a nationwide lockdown last week, bowing to intense pressure from medical experts.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had resisted calls for a lockdown for weeks, agreed to the 10-day closure after dire warnings that hospitals could no longer cope with the inflow of COVID-19 patients.

Sources in the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) informed Geo News that due to logistical issues, the country's board was unable to host the series in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, ACB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are in contact and will soon announce the dates and schedule for the series, sources informed the news outlet.