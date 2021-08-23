Tom Cruise is so fond of this Indian, Pakistani dish that he ordered seconds

Tom Cruise has made his love for a certain Pakistani and Indian dish very apparent during his latest outing at a restaurant.

The Mission Impossible actor paid a visit to UK-based Indian restaurant Asha’s, which is owned by singer Asha Bhosle, and apparently like one dish so much that he ordered a second round.

Taking to Instagram, the eatery shared a snap and revealed that the actor was so fond of their chicken tikka that he ordered it again as soon as he was done.

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome @tomcruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening," the post began.

"Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment,

"We are very proud that Tom Cruise has joined the ever-growing list of celebrities such as The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran that have dined at our award-winning restaurants."

Take a look:







