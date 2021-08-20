Angelina Jolie joins Instagram

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie joined Instagram on Friday, dedicating her first post to the current situation in Afghanistan.



Her first-ever post on the social media platform includes a handwritten letter that she received from an Afghan girl.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," she captioned the post. "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," she wrote. "To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

She continued, "Watching for decades how Afghan refugees — some of the most capable people in the world — are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it."







