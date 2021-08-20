New 'Jeopardy!' host Richards quits over past comments

Mike Richards said on Friday he will no longer host the iconic TV quiz show "Jeopardy!" amid backlash about offensive comments he made in the past, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month Richards, an executive producer on the show, was appointed to replace legendary host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," Richards said in an internal note to staff obtained by Reuters.

Richards said he would be stepping down "effective immediately" and that production of the show on Friday will be canceled. Sony Pictures Television (6758.T), producer of the show, will resume the search for a permanent host while bringing back guest hosts to continue production of the new season, the statement from Richards said.

Earlier this week, disparaging and sexist comments made by Richards when he was the host of a podcast called "The Randumb Show" resurfaced in a report in online publication "The Ringer."

