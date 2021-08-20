Kendall Jenner, beau Devin Booker 'never stayed far away' during 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are painting the town red with their budding relationship.

The 25-year-old supermodel was recently joined by close friends and beau Devin Booker to celebrate the success of Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The group got together at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island this Wednesday, where Jenner and her athlete boyfriend exuded their unique relationship.

"They were laughing, playing around with each other and kept making eye contact throughout the night, and never stayed far away from each other," a partygoer tells PEOPLE.

"At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but smile," the insider says.

Before the party, Jenner's guests were previously asked to take a COVID-19 PCR test.