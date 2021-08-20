Amber Rose's boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards admits to cheating on her

Edwards admitted to cheating on Rose with 12 women during an Instagram Live session with DJ Big Von

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards said cheating allegations against him are all true.

When asked what he thought when he saw Rose's post, Edwards said, "I thought, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously."

He added, "I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But...I like women."

"At the end I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…" he continued. "It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Edwards added that he knows Rose "tried to put up with it and look the other way," but "she couldn't, and I'm not mad at her."

"I know that I could stop [cheating]," he said. "I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."