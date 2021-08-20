Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark dating buzz with recent outing

The two were spotted going for a bike ride in NYC on Wednesday in the East Village

It looks like Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are more than friends as the duo sparked romance buzz during their recent outing.

They appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they shared a few laughs, after going for a stroll together.

In photographs obtained by outlets, Tatum can be seen steering a black BMX bike, while the Kravitz wrapped her arms around him and rode on the bike’s pegs.

The duo was dressed in casual attire for their outing. Both chose to wore denim pants and black shirts.

While Kravitz accessorized her look with a large green bag and black sunnies.

The two were earlier rumoured to be dating back in January. However, they shunned all the rumours at the time.