Selena Gomez on bipolar diagnosis: 'Felt like huge weight was lifted off'

Selena Gomez talked about her struggle with mental health in a recent chat with Elle

Selena Gomez got candid about her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. The Disney alum, in a recent interview with Elle, revealed her struggle with mental health.



“I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out,” Gomez said. “I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much.'”

The Taki Taki singer continued, “There were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'”

Talking about braving lupus, Gomez revealed the life motto that kept her going: “‘You’re going to help people.’ [That is] really what kept me going,” she said.

The songstress added that social media cleanse also helped her deal wtih anxiety and that she gave her passwords to her assistant in 2017.

“I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something [more]. After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart,'” she explained. “This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it — I just put it down. That was such a relief for me.”