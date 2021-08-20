Punjab CM announces Rs1m compensation for Bahawalnagar blast victims

Photo: Geo.tv

LAHORE: Families of mourners killed and injured in the Bahawalnagar blast on Muharram 10 will be provided monetary assistance Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Friday.

In a statement, the CM announced that Rs1 million will be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast. Severely injured people would get Rs550,000 and the 11 injured would get Rs100,000 each.

Buzdar, however, admitted that financial assistance is not a substitute for human life and can never match the family's grief.

He added, "The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of the deceased and the injured."

Regarding the incident, Buzdar informed that the incident was being investigated. He added that the suspects will not escape punishment.

On Thursday, a Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar was targeted with a cracker which resulted in two deaths and 30 injuries.

According to police, the incident took place when the Muharram procession was passing through the City Chowk area in Bahawalnagar.