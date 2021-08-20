Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla reveal honey is harvested from Clarence House

Prince Charles and the Duchess Camilla on Thursday shared pictures of the Clarence house garden.

The royal couple's official Twitter account posted pictures of the vegetables grown in the garden.

"In a quiet corner of the Clarence House garden sits Their Royal Highnesses’ organic vegetable patch - featuring potatoes, kale, squash, carrots, beetroot, runner beans and more!," read a tweet.



According to the couple, Clarence House is also home to over 90,000 bees, who live in the garden’s two beehives.

"Honey is harvested from the hives once a year," said another tweet.



