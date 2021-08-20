 

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla reveal honey is harvested from Clarence House

Entertainment

Web Desk
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Next Story >>>
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla reveal honey is harvested from Clarence House

Prince Charles and the Duchess Camilla on Thursday shared pictures of   the Clarence  house garden.

The royal couple's official Twitter account posted  pictures of the vegetables  grown in the garden.

"In a quiet corner of the Clarence House garden sits Their Royal Highnesses’ organic vegetable patch - featuring potatoes, kale, squash, carrots, beetroot, runner beans and more!," read a tweet.

According to the  couple, Clarence House is also home to over 90,000 bees, who live in the garden’s two beehives.

"Honey is harvested from the hives once a year," said another tweet.


More From Entertainment

Latest News