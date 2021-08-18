KPL 2021: Shahid Afridi elated after clinching trophy

Rawlakot Hawks after winning KPL title.

MUZAFFARABAD: Shahid Afridi is extremely happy after his Rawlakot Hawks won the inaugural title of the Kashmir Premier League Wednesday.

“So proud of my players and staff, one of the most memorable wins for me!” the former Pakistan captain said on Twitter.

Afridi said that the KPL was a wonderfully organised event and it has great potential and added, “I'm sure next year will be bigger and better.”

While praising the security forces, he said, “Special thanks to Pakistan Army for their wonderful support throughout”.

Match report

On Tuesday, Rawalakot Hawks held their nerves in the final over to win the KPL trophy following a close finish at the Muzaffarabad Stadium.

Set to score 170 to lift the title, Muzaffarabad Tigers looked favourites going into the last over. But left-arm spinner Asif Afridi (3-21) spun his magic, picking up two wickets and restricting Tigers to 162-8.

Hussain Talat (3-18), however, was the pick of the bowlers for Hawks. Zeeshan Ashraf (46) and Mohammad Hafeez (29) gave Muzaffarabad Tigers a big push, scoring 54 for the opening wicket in 5.4 overs. However, apart from Mohammad Waseem Junior (22) no other batsman stayed long at the wicket to take Tigers home.

Earlier, Hawks recovered well to reach 169-7 with the second eliminator's man of the match Kashif Ali (52) again coming to the party with a breezy 52 off just 28 balls.

He was well supported by Bismillah Khan (30) and Sahibzada Farhan (28). Leg-spinner Usama Mir (2-25) and Mohammad Hafeez (2-26) bowled sensibly to put the brakes on the scoring rate.