Ariana Grandes secret adviser attracts many guesses

Ariana Grande's secret adviser attracts many guesses

American music icon Ariana Grande is all set to make her debut as major television music contest, The Voice's newest coach. In a bid to sensationalise the episode, the organisers of the music competition shared a video on the official Twitter account of The Voice showing who was Grande's Battle Advisor.

Based on all the fan reactions to the video, it is believed that Kristin Chenoweth will serve in the coming season as Grande's Battle Advisor.

If you are a fan of Ariana Grande's music, find out who is this person, who is also associated with the musician in more than one way.

NBC released the video with battle advisors' pixelated images and distorted voices. Exert your mental faculties to determine the person. In the video, the two stars are seen talking hand in hand about the musical influences of the mystery adviser.

“My musical influences range starts with Dolly Parton, Carol Burnett, Madeline Kahn, it goes into Julie Andrews, it goes all the way down to where I sit right now with you, Ariana Grande,” said the 28-year-old singer.



“whooooooo do you all think my battle advisor is @nbcthevoice? i’ll give you a hint: she’s the greatest human being on earth,” Grande tweeted with the video.

While watching the clip, you will also hear Ariana Grande ask this mystery person, “if you could talk to one species of animal, which one would you choose?”

“I was recently at the zoo, and for some reason, the cockatoo responded to me, so it would be the cockatoo.”

Showing great interest in Ariana Grande's adviser, her fans guessed American pop icon Taylor Swift is the mystery adviser, while another social media user commented, "It's Kristin Chenoweth!" Also, some went so far as to mention Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande collaborated on NBC's "Hairspray Live." Furthermore, they have been friends for well over a decade.