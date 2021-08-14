Kate Middleton and Prince William fail to impress Twitter users?

The number of Kate Middleton and Prince William's followers suggests the royal couple is less popular on Twitter than on Instagram.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have over 13 million followers on the photo and video sharing app, have amassed only 2.2 million followers on their Twitter account.

The pair hit 2 million after posting more than 11,000 tweets.

Kate Middleton and Prince William used their social media accounts to communicate with people during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.



The couple is admired by millions of people across the globe for their charity work.

Their popularity,however, grew after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the British royal family and settled in the United States to live a financially independent life.