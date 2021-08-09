Hugh Jackman offers update on cancer biopsy results: ‘I’m happy’

Web Desk

Hugh Jackman has finally awarded fans an update regarding his skin cancer biopsy results.

The singer shared the news via a video and highlighted the findings alongside a caption that read, “Update on my biopsy: It’s comeback “inconclusive”. This means they didn’t take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC).”

“So when I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself and will probably not stop … please get skin checks and wear sunscreen.”

He concluded his note with a show of thanks to fans and added, “Thank you all for so much support. I’m seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I’m happy.”

