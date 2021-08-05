Justin Bieber apologizes for past use of racial slur after Morgan Wallen debacle

Web Desk

Justin Bieber apologizes for past use of racial slur after Morgan Wallen debacle

Justin Bieber has apologized and clarified that he does not support racism after he endorsed the music of country star Morgan Wallen, who was called out for using a racial slur.

The Baby singer, 27, said in a now-deleted posted that he “loves” the contentious musician’s Dangerous: The Double Album as he shared a screenshot of the song Sand In My Boots.

"I had no idea that the guy’s music i posted was recently found saying racist comments,” said Bieber after his post wreaked havoc on social media.



“As you know i dont support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone i offended,” he went on to say.

"When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny,” he continued.

“I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up, I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person,” he added.