‘The Crown’ 5: Elizabeth Debicki is the spitting image of Diana as show goes on floors

Web Desk

‘The Crown’ 5: Elizabeth Debicki is the spitting image of Diana as show goes on floors / Photo: Daily Mail

Hollywood star Elizabeth Debicki's first look as Princess Diana has finally been revealed as the actor was spotted on the sets of The Crown, as the fifth season goes on floors.

The Great Gatsby actor, 30, transformed into Princess Diana as she shared the scene with two young actors who are playing Prince William and Prince Harry.



The fifth season is being shot at the Ardverikie Estate, where Debicki was seen donning a smart navy blazer jacket with a salmon pink shirt and a light-wash jeans.

Makers of the royal drama had announced last year that Debicki will be taking over the role of the Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin who played the younger version of the late royal on the regal drama.

The other two child stars too were spitting images of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

While touching upon her casting last year, Debicki had said, per the Daily Mail: “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”