Joe Keery and director Shawn Levy give a glimpse of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

Web Desk

Joe Keery opened up about the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' with the director and producer Shawn Levy

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and director Shawn Levy are giving an exclusive glimpse at what fans can expect from the forthcoming season of the Netflix thriller.

While chatting with ET’s Rachel Smith at the red carpet of the Free Guy premier, the actor opened up about the fourth season of the show with the director and producer.



Touching upon what fans can expect from the new season, Levy said: "Every time I open my mouth it gets me in trouble,” he quipped, and added: “What [fans] can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three.”

"The reason it has taken a minute is, yes, COVID [19] -- COVID protocols that keep us safe but have slowed us down -- but also, it is by far the most ambitious, epic, globe-spanning plot we have ever done," he added.

Keery also joined in, saying: "I just wrapped up my own stuff, so we are getting close. We are still going but we are getting there. I think it is going to be worth the wait.”

The actor went on to laud the show, saying: "It's just the people, I love the people that we make the show with. It's something that I really look forward to going back and seeing everybody and being presented with a new challenge each year."

"When you get to read the scripts and see what's kind of in store for you, it's, you know, I'll never have another experience like it. It'll be sad when it's over,” he added.